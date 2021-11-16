(Nebraska City) -- Housing was a major focus of Monday night's Nebraska City City Council meeting.
During its regular meeting, the commissioners authorized City Administrator Lou Leone to draft a letter of support to the Otoe County Commissioners in support of a countywide housing development initiative. Council members also discussed whether to use funding from the city's American Recovery Plan Act funding to create a housing development plan and committee to further develop the project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says housing development is one of the seven categories identified for use of the $1.2 million in COVID relief funds awarded to the city.
"We do want to stimulate housing growth," said Bequette, "and to do that, we've got to somehow attract the developers, help them get in at a decent price, as well as to share some of the risk of that, maybe. But. what we're going to do now is kind of come up with more of a holistic plan on how we're going to spend our ARPA funding, go back and look at the categories, see what the priorities are--of course, housing is one of those that will be at the very top--but, see how we want to spend that $1.2 million."
Bequette says the city has a specific need for developing workforce housing units.
"When I say workforce (housing), you're looking at the top end of a house at $275,000," he said, "and, you hope to get as many square feet out of that as you can, with today's building prices and all that. You know, you could get 1,300 square feet, hopefully. We've been chipping away for many years at our low-to-moderate income (housing), which is a lower price down in the hundreds of thousands. But, $275,000 is what we're shooting for in the price range right now."
A recent housing study determined the city is between 110 and 180 houses behind in terms of workforce housing structures.
"We should be permitting out 12-to-16 permits a year for building in that range," said Bequette. "We haven't been hitting that over the last few years at all. Interestingly enough, our library found articles from back in the late 1800's and early 1900's that one of Nebraska City's biggest problems is providing workforce housing in trying to attract businesses, and all that."
Bequette says the city has until 2024 to designate projects for ARPA funding, and until 2026 to spend it. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: