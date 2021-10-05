(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is another KMAland community looking at shoring up its ambulance fleet.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution to secure funding and order a new ambulance totaling approximately $300,000. Though the city currently maintains four ambulances, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News units must be replaced at least every four years because of the mileage accrued on each unit. Bequette says a new unit must be ordered now, because the lack of supplies is making securing the right chassis more difficult.
"I hope it's not the new normal," said Bequette, "but the way things are right now, the vendors have informed us that they're having troubles getting the chassis with the chip problem, and all that. So, if we put one on order now, and we went ahead and put out a bid, then selected someone and put one on order, we'd be looking at the end of 2023 or possibly early-to-mid 2024 before we'd be able to get it."
Bequette says Assistant Rescue Chief Andrew Snodgrass is expected to submit proposals to area foundations for funding.
"We've been blessed in the past," he said. "Many of our last vehicles have been bought in total by the Wirth Foundation for us. With increased costs, it's going be chassis costs, and all that. Our last one came in at about $272,000 a year-and-a-half ago."
While saying the oldest model must be replaced, the mayor believes the city can stretch out its fleet.
"That's going to stretch our oldest one a little longer than what we'd like to, with an emergency vehicle like that," said Bequette. "We'll just put a little more in the budget over the next couple years for maintenance, and hope that we don't have to use it. But, we've just been always good about making sure that emergency vehicle is newer, and that we've got a pretty fresh new vehicle in service most of the time."
In other business, the council approved the application for a Firehouse Subs grant totaling $20,000 for the purchase of two Lucas devices--chest compression systems used by EMTs. The commissioners also approved a request from the city's park and recreation department to apply for a $6,500 KENO grant from the Otoe County Board of Commissioners for developing a nine-hole Frisbee golf course in Wildwood Park.