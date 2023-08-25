(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's budget process for next fiscal year is in the home stretch.
Numbers for the 2024 fiscal year were reviewed at a special Nebraska City City Council meeting Friday morning. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says property valuations are just one of the factors influencing this year's budget numbers. Bequette says Otoe County officials indicated the city's valuations increased from around $400,000 the current fiscal year to approximately $485,000 in fiscal '24, which begins October 1st. Bequette attributes the city's property valuation hike to an increase in Nebraska's state valuations.
"Nebraska went up pretty much 25% on property taxes across the state," said Bequette. "So, that does reflect that big chunk increase, so our valuation came in much higher. Now, we'll be looking at what our levy rate would need to be next year to keep our property tax where we would need it for the operating budget."
Bequette hopes the increased valuations translate into a decrease in the city's tax levy. The commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing on the city's budget at its September 18th meeting.