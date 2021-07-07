(Nebraska City) -- Fundraising and renovation efforts continue for Nebraska City's Veterans Memorial Building project.
Members of the project's board of directors gave its required quarterly report on both activities to the Nebraska City City Council Tuesday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says close to $2 million has been raised by the board for a long list of improvements inside the venerable building. Bequette says considerable progress has been made on renovations.
"They presented pictures of a lot of the redone spaces," said Bequette. "The bathrooms, the new ceiling in the main auditorium, and the big item is the 14 air conditioner units that have now been put into the building. It's a building of size. It's got some height and size to it."
Bequette says the next scheduled renovation involves installation of the building's new elevator this week. The mayor says the remaining improvements will focus on helping the facility generate revenues.
"They're working on adding a commercial kitchen," he said, "redoing the stage for theater and other things, and sound systems, and things like that, and acoustics. Those would be geared to adding onto, instead of just making the building modern and sound within its historic structure."
At its previous meeting in late June, the commissioners approved an application to Nebraska's LB-566 grant program for up to $1.5 million for the project. Bequette says Project Board President Jim Kuhn and other members continue to seek other funding sources for the renovations.
"They're reaching out to philanthropists and folks in the area," said Bequette. "He (Kuhn) also mentioned that money keeps trickling in. People are stopping by and looking at the building. He mentioned the other day, he was there working, and someone asked to walk through. They walked through and at the end of it, they have him $100 towards the project."
Bequette adds board members are working to secure bigger donations for the project. The council also approved a contract extension with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the project's Community Development Block Grant funding through August 31st. Two years ago, the city was awarded a $425,000 grant--backed by $125,000 in private funds--for the building's renovation. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: