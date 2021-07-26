(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's City Council will be hard at work this week as the budgeting process for the next fiscal year begins.
The commissioners are slated to meet Monday-Thursday this week at 8 a.m. each day in the ROWE Safety Complex to begin the fiscal year that begins on October 1st. Mayor Bryan Bequette says the first part of the budgeting process is an evaluation of where the city is at when it comes to revenue.
"We always start off first with looking at our revenue, our historic revenue and projections to what we'll have in the future," said Bequette. "That'll be the first thing Monday. Of course, we have a couple things coming in from last year. We got a payment of presumptive pay that would have to do with COVID. That was about $400,000. We also put in for the CARES Act. That's another chunk of money that we'll be looking at as federal money coming in at a little over $1 million on that one."
Following their look at revenue, the commissioners will begin the planning process for significant expenses in the coming fiscal year. Bequette says each of the city's departments is scheduled for a detailed breakdown of their budget.
"We'll have each of the departments come through and tell us what their operating budget is, as well as anything that they might need to build or improve on or capital improvement projects," said Bequette. "Towards the end of the week on Wednesday and Thursday, we'll start looking at those and we'll have to prioritize those for the next year."
Bequette says the goal when formulating the city's next budget is to find a way to reduce tax asking from the citizens. He says one potential source of additonal revenue is an uptick in sales tax revenue coming into the city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's better than what we expected with COVID and all of that," said Bequette. "The online sales tax, I'm sure, has helped with our sales tax position. We'll look at where we are going in and see if we can either reduce debt -- which we carry about 19 cents on the levy right now on the debt side and 34 cents on our operational side. The goal is always to try and reduce either one of those if we can."
Municipal budgets in Nebraska are due to the State Auditor's office by September 20th of each year.