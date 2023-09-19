(Nebraska City) -- Increased statewide property assessments impacting budgets in Nebraska City and elsewhere.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the city's budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins October 1st. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the general fund's property tax rate at 27.6 cents per hundred dollars valuation and the bonded indebtedness fund at 15.3 cents per hundred. Bequette says the city attempted to keep tax askings low despite a significant jump in Nebraska's property valuations.
"We managed to keep the levy askings down," said Bequette. "We reduced that from 30 1/2 (cents per hundred) for the operating (levy) and 16, almost 17 (cents per hundred) on the bond by taking some money out of the reserves to fund part of the budget next year. Most of our property owners, like most folks around close to us, had about a 20-to-25% increase in valuation. We wanted to do something to try and soften the valuations, so we looked at every means that we could to reduce what we could on the levies."
Bequette says the increased assessments took residents by surprise.
"Quite a few folks were surprised when they got their first estimated valuation from the assessors that said what they're taxes are going to be," he said. "From talking to other mayors and listening to other communities, it was pretty much statewide. I don't know if the state had influence on that, with all the assessors and all that. But, yeah, pretty much across the state of Nebraska, folks' assessments went up 25% on valuations--and that was pretty much in the Nebraska City area."
The mayor adds the budget includes increased salaries for city employees due to the referendum approved in Nebraska last November increasing minimum wages across the state. In other business, the commissioners approved the bid of Bauer Infrastructure LLC for the Kreifels Hills Subdivision project for more than $2.2 million.