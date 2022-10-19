(Nebraska City) -- Two heavily-traveled streets in Nebraska City are targeted for repairs.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution to advertise for bids for the 11th Street improvement project, which includes the business stretch of Highway 75--the main artery heading in and out of the community. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News previous renovations centered on the street's southern section.
"The first project we did was the south part of that, from the big viaduct around our Dollar Fresh store south to Highway 2," said Bequette. "Then, we did north of town, from Central Avenue all the way out to meet up with the county road. So, now the time is to do Central Avenue, which is at the theater south to the viaduct."
Bequette says the project entails widening the street, and repairing the viaduct.
"Unfortunately, that railroad viaduct is our main viaduct in town," said Bequette. "That's got some work that needs to be done on the expansion joints. We would be looking at taking the viaduct up to the theater, making it wider so that we can put a turn lane into it, putting curb and gutter, doing some work so that we have better water flow in that, and making sure we sure a five-foot sidewalk on that, as well."
Estimates place the project's cost at $2 million. Roughly $500,000 will come from the city's street repair funds. Bequette expects the city to bond for the remaining costs. The commissioners approved a similar resolution for repairs to portions of South 19th Street. The mayor says the project includes renovations to a damaged culvert.
"We had a culvert that was collapsing in the area," said Bequette. "So, we put in for funds to replace that--some flood funds that were left over from 2019. Yes, that's been a while ago, but it's taken a while to get all this funding in place. We're going to replace that culvert, and then, of course, when you do that, you might as well work with the road top."
Bidlettings are expected to take place in mid-November. Bequette says city officials hope work on 11th Street begins next spring, with completion before the 2023 Applejack Festival. Work on the 19th Street repairs aren't expected to be finished until the end of next year.