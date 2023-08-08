(Nebraska City) -- Plans for a new Nebraska City housing subdivision cleared another hurdle.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council approved the final plat for phase one of the Kreifels Hills Subdivision. Located on a 32-acre lot on top of the former Grundman Airport Hill north of CHI St. Mary's Hospital, the subdivision is designed to address the city's need for workforce housing. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the plat is one of the final steps in the project's planning.
"The plat has 23 single family home plots on it," said Bequette, "and four parcels for multifamily, town home-type building. So, that's finished, so now we have that platted out."
With the platting completed, Bequette says the city is sending out requests for proposals for grading the property in advance of infrastructure work for future housing. Plans call for extending Morgan Drive to either Grundman Drive or Oak Drive.
"We're hoping to get all the way connected with the asphalt to where the hospital property starts," he said. "On top of that, we also need to draft the subdivision agreement. That will have (details on) what you can built, what you can buy, how soon you can build, those types of things. So, that will be the next key document."
Bequette says some residents have already expressed interest in building new homes at the subdivision.
"The reason we're doing this is there's not a lot of homes on the lot in Nebraska City," said Bequette. "We've heard that some folks now are waiting for some lots to open so that they can build--new build. I hope we can get them to do that fairly soon. So, we're starting to hear interest on that.
"Of course, we don't want folks to slow down the housing market here, and not look at other options, but we're hoping to build some momentum on this," he added.
If the grading RFPs are issued this fall, Bequette says the city hopes to award a contract in early winter. Dirt would then be moved in late winter-early spring. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: