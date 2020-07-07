(Nebraska City) -- Key elements of the renovation of a venerable Nebraska City structure are going forward.
On Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously approved the bidletting for projects associated with the Veterans Memorial Building's facelift. Plans call for renovation of the building's restrooms, plus mechanical and electrical upgrades, heating and air conditioning work, and a new elevator. Interim City Administrator Marty Stovall says the projects have been in the planning stages for months.
"This project's been a long time coming," said Stovall. "We were successful in getting some CDBG funds a while back. Since then, we've been working with the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building project board, putting together the funding to make this project successful. We've entered into a MOU (memorandum of understanding) with their board. That understanding is to refurbish, and to get that memorial building up and open for business."
Jim Kuhns is president of the Veterans Memorial Building Board of Directors. Kuhns says a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the city last year was a big shot in the arm for the renovations.
"The CDBG grant was a big asset to us, to get that going for the elevator and the restrooms," said Kuhns. "That money has been for a while, and we've been anticipating getting this going. Then, we added to it the HVAC, which is a critical part of this building, which we're going to bring back and make it a memorial building like it was in the '30's, '40's and '50's."
Kuhns says the three-phase electrical installation is a big need for the building.
"The three-phase electrical will go in, and help with the operation of the elevator," he said, "the whole HVAC, the plumbing and basically, the whole south end of the building. Nebraska City Utilities is working on a plan to get that underground to our building. Once the construction starts, the electricians will bring that into a mechanical room in the southeast corner of the building, and spread those three phases out for those parts."
The actual bidletting is scheduled for August 18th, with completed targeted for late May of next year.