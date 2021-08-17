(Nebraska City) -- Funding for improvements to Nebraska City's downtown bumpouts passed by a one-vote margin Monday evening.
By a 3-to-2 vote during a marathon regular meeting, the Nebraska City City Council approved the intent to use $64,000 from the city's Economic Development Plan Growth Funds for sprucing up the bumpouts on Central Avenue from 5th to 11th Streets. Funding will be spread out over a four-year period, with $10,000 the first year, and $18,000 each of the following three years. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette cast the deciding vote in favor of the grant. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says some local residents want improvements to the bumpouts in order to boost the downtown area's overall appearance.
"Our Economic Growth Fund, of course, is to support not only attracting and bringing in new businesses," said Bequette, "but also to support our existing businesses. And of course, for Nebraska City, a lot of that is tourism, a lot of people coming in. And, you really want to create that environment where you bring out your own residents to downtown to have some downtown gathering, or they feel at home in it."
Bequette says beautifying downtown also attracts visitors to the community.
"When folks come to visit," he said, "they see it, they talk about it, and they want to come back. So, it's tourism, it's bringing them into restaurants, to visit retail, to use the services on that street. And all of Nebraska City, really, not just that street, because it keeps traffic coming in, we believe."
About 30 people were in attendance at the council meeting during the bumpout discussion. The mayor says concerns were expressed over the costs of maintaining the bumpouts.
"Some concerns as to the expense," said Bequette. "That does seem like a lot, and it's a lot of work to maintain. I would say the number is 40 bumpouts when you count all the individual garden spots. But, to maintain all of that and plant it, and to weed it and water it all season long, and keep it looking beautiful all season long, it does cost money."
Also during Monday night's meeting, the council approved the city's one-year and six-year street plans, and a contract with Pavers, Incorporated of Waverly, Nebraska on the city's 2021 street improvements asphaltic concrete overlay project for more than $326,000. The commissioners also approved a grant application for $250,000 in federal funding assistance under the Federal Highway Administration's Recreational Trails Program for the city's proposed trail project. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: