(Nebraska City) -- Work on Nebraska City's fiscal 2023 budget is nearing the home stretch.
Nebraska City's City Council holds a special meeting Monday morning at 8 at the Rowe Safety Complex's Gary White Memorial Room to continue pouring through budget numbers for the new fiscal year, which begins October 1. Among other things, council members must decide whether to use the city's coffers or its allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding for certain projects. Approximately $460,000 in ARPA funding is already earmarked for the city's major workforce housing initiative. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says other needs include new vehicles for the city's first responders and equipment purchases.
"The stage that we're at now is to take all of the equipment needs from all of the departments," said Bequette. "We're looking at those amongst all of the commissioners. We'll get our organization back to the city administrator, and we'll get our final evaluation back this Friday, we're hoping. We were at $387 million for the city last year. We're hoping that we're around the $400 million mark of assessed value this year. But, we should get that number Friday."
City officials have until December, 2024 to decide on other expenditures for the $1.2 million in ARPA funding. Another challenge in this year's budget preparation involves rising transportation costs from recent fuel price hikes.
"Our departments have experienced anywhere from a 20-to-40% increase," he said, "looking at the mileage we put in, and trying to project prices as they are now. Thank goodness they're lower than they were a few months ago. But, in trying to project that over the year in most budget lines involving fuel, it's a 20-to-40% increase."
Fortunately, Bequette says the city is expected to hold the line on property taxes in fiscal '23.
"Our property tax, we're around 31 cents (per thousand dollars valuation) for operations," said Bequette. "That's going to stay the same, possibly come down half a cent. Then, on our bonded indebtedness, we'll be about 17 cents on property tax. So, we're able to bring down the bonded indebtedness cents, and then operating, we may come down half a cent."
Bequette expects public hearings on the city's new fiscal year budget to be held in early September.