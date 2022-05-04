(Nebraska City) -- Housing issues took center stage at this week's Nebraska City City Council meeting.
By unanimous vote Monday evening, the commissioners approved a pair of rezoning requests. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the first request involved rezoning property at 301 4th Corso--a site for a prospective apartment complex.
"The first one on 4th Corso was previously a commercial property that a developer has come in and bought," said Bequette. "He wants to make those into residential apartments. In order to do that, we had to do that rezoning action--so we did that by ordinance."
Council members also approved the second rezoning request at 6534 J Road. Though a business has operated at that location for several years, Bequette says the property was zoned residential rather than commercial. While it's technically located outside city limits, Bequette says the land was located within the city's zoning districts. In other business, the council allocated $21,000 for a down payment assistance grant for acquisition of the purchase rehab resell or PRR house located at 1117 3rd Avenue. Bequette says City Construction Manager Marty Stovall determined that the property met Community Development Block Grant criteria for housing renovation assistance.
"They were allowed to spend a certain amount of money to refurbish it," said Bequette, "and bring it up to code, and modernize some things. Then, the next step was, we were allowed to find the qualified buyer with some down payment assistance. That down payment assistance will sit against the house as long as the owner owns the house. Then when they sell, they will give us that down payment assistance back, so that we can put it back in our block grant fund monies."
Bequette says the house's sale price totals around $109,000.
"It wasn't for us to make money on it--which we didn't," said Bequette. "But, we didn't lose money on it. But, the idea was to be able to take an existing home that needs a little help with someone who's an interested seller--which we found. We qualified the house, and qualified the buyer, so we can move forward now."
Bequette says the council is expected to approve an ordinance for the property's sale at a future meeting.