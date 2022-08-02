(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night.
By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
"It was one of the lower prices, but then of course looking at dirt work -- we're going to have to do some, but not as much as other areas that we saw, -- and then proximity to our current and existing utility structures so we can reduce the cost of development," said Bequette. "All of those things and then it is kind of up on that hilltop, so anybody's that been up to the hospital you know blowing in the middle of winter knows people are going to want to grow some trees real quick, because it can get a little cool up there. But it's a nice piece of property with great views."
The mayor adds the plan is to purchase the property in early October. Bequette says the city has focused a lot on low to moderate-income housing. However, even major employers have contacted the city to provide more workforce housing.
"Our employers have been telling us that they would like for some of their employees to be able to have housing inventory to choose from when they bring them in, and they might be able to attract more employees if they had the choice to live in the town they're working in," said Bequette. "Otoe County on the last demographics, about 2-3,000 people commute in to the county every day, but unfortunately, about the same amount commute out. Of course, when you're real close to Lincoln and Omaha you're going to have that."
However, the proposal hasn't come without some hesitancy from residents -- some question why the city should be involved in spurring economic growth. But, Bequette says significantly increasing up-front construction costs have set a new precedent.
Additionally, residents along Morgan Drive, which would have the development on both sides of their homes, have also raised some concerns.
"Questions about 'will the traffic increase more or the speed,' because someone pointed out there's about 24 kids who live on the street -- it's a dead end right now and there's already people who drive through it too fast, and once it's a thorough fare if we design it as a continuance street, what about speed," said Bequette. "They're concerned that the houses we're building would be equitable to theirs so that their property value doesn't go down."
However, Bequette notes the city is somewhat regulated under the ARPA funding, as homes can not exceed a cost of $325,000 to qualify as "workforce housing." But, he says the door has already been opened for possible adjustments.
"The good news is the state is looking at construction costs and what that effects, and over the last year they've already raised that amount $50,000," said Bequette. "It started at $275,000, but given inflation and building costs, the state has said 'no, workforce housing for the rural area that we're in is $325,000."
Bequette says the next steps will involve putting out a request for proposals from companies willing to design the project. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette below.