(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials allocated their latest round of economic development funds.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council held a pair of public hearings and approved two resolutions on allocating the use of over $30,000 in the city's economic development or growth funds. The first item included distributing a loan of $10,000 to Knapp Time for renovating the facility at 417 Central Avenue into a daycare.
"Ms. Knapp has experience with a daycare that she had run from her home years ago," said Bequette. "And they've worked out with the owner of what we call the 'Block House'--it's on Central Avenue down between 4th and 5th Street. To take that and refurbish it and do some renovation to it, and make a daycare out of it."
Bequette says Knapp asked for a $10,000 loan, but after working with the citizen's review committee, the council approved a "forgivable loan."
"So there's some conditions for their levels of training and certifications and things like that over the years, then that $10,000 could be forgiven," said Bequette. "Once the daycare center is up and operational and the staff is certified on Nebraska DHHS Step One and Step Two."
The second item included an annual investment in growth funds to provide a Museum pass program for 2022 for $24,500.
Bequette says the investment serves a couple of purposes.
"What it allows is we supplement the Museum Association who then passes that on to hired docents to keep our museums open in the area on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays," said Bequette. "And our local residents in the 68410 area code can then attend those museums without charge."
He adds the amount did increase by roughly $3,000 this year--the first increase since 2018. However, Bequette says the slight increase comes with rising operation costs.
"Some of the positions are volunteer, some of them are kind of hybrid, but they do have to hire some folks to cover the hours every once in a while," said Bequette. "And it also allows them to keep the doors open, pay utilities and all those things, and help them without charging our local residents. Those are funds that they could have, but we think it's better for the city to provide for our local folks to be able to go into those museums free of charge."
Bequette says the projects align well with the purpose of the growth funds, which involves getting public dollars in the hands of private citizens to spur economic development and enhance Nebraska City's role as a tourism destination.