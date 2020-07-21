(Nebraska City) -- Officials in Nebraska City are backing a study to evaluate the current housing stock in the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Nebraska City Commissioners approved using just over $5,600 in Growth Funds as a grant to the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation for a community housing study. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the last study was completed in 2013 and they are usually recommended every five years.
"We've had some new building in town," said Bequette. "We've had one development and a lot of infill buildings, so we thought it was time to work with the city and hire out to do a community housing study again to look at what our assets are and what our needs are. We'll be looking forward to that being done here over the next few months."
Bequette says the study will give the city a wide variety of data on housing availability in their community.
"The housing study will compare what we have now, what's on the market, what's available on the rental and owning levels and it will take our demographics on where we are and our needs," said Bequette. "That could be single families, families with children and things like that. That helps us determine -- given our population size and our inflow and outflow -- what we really should have on hand as far as housing stock to try and gear towards what kind of building we need in the future and what we should aiming to try and encourage or entice developers to come in and build and builders to keep building."
Currently, Bequette says city officials have an idea of the type of housing that is in short supply in the community.
"We believe we need a lot of workforce housing," said Bequette. "We have had a couple projects that have been low-to-moderate income, but we've always had a lot of folks tell us over the last three or four years that it's tough to find homes on the market sometimes. This will help us fine-tune that and see what it really is that our need is that we should be encouraging as a city."
The council also approved an expenditure from the city's Growth Funds as a low-interest $50,000 loan to Wast Container Systems, LLC. Bequette says the business is looking to upgrade to manufacture a more environmentally friendly dumpster.
"It's a frame with a heavy industrial vinyl bag that goes in it that's replaceable so you don't see the dented up dumpster, you just replace the bag if gets torn up," said Bequette. "It makes the dumpster a lot lighter, so you can take on a heavier load. They are manufacturing those here in Nebraska City. That Growth Fund money will go towards improving the electric in that area, upgrading the electric so you can have light manufacturing and also product design."
The council additionally heard an update on the search process for a new city administrator to replace Grayson Path, who resigned this spring. Two weeks ago, the council named David Todd of Minnesota as the new administrator pending a contract being agreed upon. Bequette says they hope to have the contract language finalized soon.
"We're excited to have him in and we're looking forward to it," said Bequette. "He's trying to work out the final details on his end, but we hope here soon that we will be announcing a contract agreement and that we can get him in here and get him to work. Next week, we face our budget meetings, so we'll be putting together all of our budget requirements for the next fiscal year, which is three days in a row from 8 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We're looking forward to getting Mr. Todd on board and getting him in here to fill those big shoes of Grayson Path."
In other business, the council approved an engineering agreement with JEO Consulting for just over $93,000 for work on South 19th Street improvements. You can hear the full interview with Bequette below.