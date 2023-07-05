(Nebraska City) -- Plans to bring a new housing development within Nebraska City city limits crossed another hurdle Monday night.
During its regular meeting, the Nebraska City City Council approved the second of three readings on the annexation of the proposed Kreifels Hills Subdivision. The nearly 32-acre lot is located near the old Grundman Airport and CHI St. Mary's Hospital, which the city primarily purchased through American Rescue Plan Act funds last year. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News that most of the property is currently located outside city limits, and they will need them within the city to ensure they can utilize development funds for the housing project.
"We need to make sure it's city property to expend those development funds on it, so we'll pull that in and it'll become part of the city limits," said Bequette. "It's always been within the extra-terretorial zoning of the city but now it'll truly be within city limits. Once we build these homes, these homes will go on the tax basis for the city."
Plans for the property entail placing 79 parcels of land for individual or residential housing, 48 lots for multifamily units, and 24 spaces for duplexes. Anecdotally, Bequette says the city hears about the need for additional housing nearly every time somebody moves to town, including their new city administrator, Perry Mader, who joined the city in March.
"There's not a lot on the market and anytime you look at Nebraska City we only have three-to-eight homes on the market and they're selling fairly well which is great for sellers," he said. "But, we also saw on our last housing study that we are about 140-some new builds behind over the last 10 years."
He adds that initial platting has been completed, and now the city's planning and zoning commission will move to final platting. Bequette says the city will then have to draw up a subdivision agreement.
"That'll be all of the rules like when you can buy a lot when you have to build, how many lots you can buy, can you re-sell a lot, and all of those types of things," Bequette explained. "What kind of codes, what buildings you can build, with garage or without -- all of those things that people are probably used to in a homeowners association type document."
In the past eight years, Bequette says the city has focused on low-to-moderate income housing and some senior rental housing, but this would be one of the first projects focused on single-family, workforce homes. But, due to acquiring the property through ARPA dollars, he adds there are a few restrictions, including the price of the house.
"We do have a restriction of $325,000 as the top (price), so once that house is finished and ready to be signed off on and sold it's got to be below $325,000," said Bequette. "I don't know if those prices will hold because the state has already increased that three times already since the ARPA dollars came in. But, that's what we're focusing in."
Bequette says the hope is to put out bids on the grading of the subdivision by this fall. Late last month, the council approved a 1.25% increase to the city's electric and gas utilities franchise fee to 6.25% to pay for the infrastructure work for the subdivision.