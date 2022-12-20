(Nebraska City) -- Major street renovation work is planned in Nebraska City in 2023.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously awarded the contract to Bauer Infrastructure, LLC for the South 19th Street improvement project, with a bid of more than $574,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project includes repairs to a culvert damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
"The problem was the flooding caused some erosion all around the outside," said Bequette, "and allowed too much pressure to be put into the culvert in different areas. We saw that one after a while, and knew that it needed to be replaced. So, we've been working on that for a while."
In a related note, the commissioners also approved the finance commissioner to sign the EDA 2019 Disaster Construction Project Award amendment associated with the project. Also Monday, the council awarded the contract for the 11th Street improvement project to Constructors, Incorporated for more than $2.4 million. Bequette says the project is an extension of previous renovation of 11th Street--one of the city's major thoroughfares.
"It's going to take what's two lanes now on a old bumpy road that needs to be replaced," he said, "to a new concrete bed, three lanes with a turning lane in the middle. Then, some storm sewer work on the side, and curbs and sidewalk on each side--about six feet long on each side."
Work on both projects is expected to begin next spring. Weather permitting, Bequette says the South 19th Street project will be finished by mid-summer, while the 11th Street work must be completed before next September's Applejack Festival. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: