(Nebraska City) -- Numbers are falling into place for Nebraska City's fiscal 2024 budget.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Nebraska City City Council took further action on the city's budget for next fiscal year, which begins October 1st. Council members set the necessary public hearing for September 18th at 6 p.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the council authorized an increase in the budgeted restricted funds limit by an additional 2 1/2% plus an additional 1% for fiscal '24.
"We're not using all of that," said Bequette, "but it's always a good idea to vote that in, so if you did have a year that you really needed it, you could. So, you had to vote that by resolution, and we also had to approve our pay schedule."
Bequette says the step pay schedule includes an across-the-board increase for most city employees.
"Some of our positions, we put in some significant raises," he said, "but across the board, we approved a 4% COLA, so that whole new pay scale had to be approved, as it affects our budget."
Council members tabled action on the final property tax rates for the city's general fund and bonded indebtedness fund. Bequette says the city lowered both rates in order to give taxpayers relief from increased state property valuations.
"We're asking a little over 27 cents (per thousand dollars valuation) on the operating side, and a little over 15 cents on the debt side," said Bequette. "We've reduced those amounts from the previous year on our levy, because a lot of folks took an increase in valuation. So, we're actually taking a little bit out of reserve to soften some of that property tax. We don't want to grow at the rate that everyone's assessment grew."
The commissioners also approved new water and sewer rate structures as recommended by the city's board of public works. Bequette says the water rate is set at $3 for most residential customers, and less than $3 a month for residential electric rates. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: