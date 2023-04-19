(Nebraska) -- Requests for a veterans memorial tree park were heard at this week's Nebraska City City Council meeting.
Jim Meyer, the president of Honor and Remember's Nebraska chapter, asked the commissioners to consider establishing a special tree park somewhere in Nebraska City or elsewhere in Otoe County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the request is part of a statewide movement to honor fallen servicemen and women and emergency personnel.
"Back in 2018, Honor and Remember did a national run, and came through Nebraska City," said Bequette. "We housed them overnight, and had some Nebraska City runner. Jim has come back, and the next thing they'd like to do is in each county, have one Nebraska memorial forest--one in each county that recognizes all of the fallen of veterans throughout U.S. history, as well as first responders fallen."
Bequette says the numbers of fallen soldiers and first responders is estimated at up to 140 in Otoe County alone. Though Nebraska City is the Arbor Day capital of America, Bequette says finding a singular location for the forest may prove difficult.
"Because, it's supposed to be the place where people can do and contemplate, and think about our fallen veterans, and first responders," he said. "It's not just planting trees all over the city, but we've got to find a spot.
"I think we'll probably throw it to our tree board, and say, okay, if we plant numbers, tell us what 100 looks like, what species, how much room we need, and things like that," he added.
Honor and Remember is an all-volunteer organization formed in 2012 serving families of military and first responder heroes. The mayor expects more discussion on the proposal at future city council meetings.