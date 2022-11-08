(Nebraska City) -- Legal snarls forced Nebraska City's City Council to delay action on an important agreement Monday night.
At its regular meeting, the council tabled action on an interlocal agreement with Otoe County for the purchase of dispatch equipment and software for the city's fire/rescue departments. Under the agreement, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city and county split the costs of new equipment, which is estimated at up to $59,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the equipment includes new technology allowing dispatch to pinpoint the location of a call.
"Right now, we get the initial call," said Bequette, "we get the location, and we get as much information initially as possible. What this will allow is better pinpointed information. The dispatch should be able to see it, see the location mapwise, I believe, then be able to send that to us.
"A lot of times, multiple calls come in, as described in this situation, or multiple things with one incident. This allows the feed to continually go back and forth between the unit and the dispatch without having necessarily be a voice radio call," he added.
Bequette, however, says the commissioners delayed a decision due to some language issues regarding the agreement.
"The county cleaned up some language," he said, "but, unfortunately, when they did, they dropped the fact that we had put the equipment and cost as an attachment to the agreement, So, we need to put that back in, and just put that back at the end of the agreement, so that everybody understands for now and in the future that there is cap on the spending--a little over $59,000 that will be split 50-50--and the type of equipment that we'll be purchasing through this agreement."
In other business, the council approved a resolution allowing the city's EMS department to apply for state American Rescue Plan Act funding for two items. Bequette says EMS seeks up to $150,000 for a new ambulance.
"We've been blessed that over the last four ambulances, that the Wirth Foundation has funded those," said Bequette. "But, this is ARPA money through the state, so we're hoping to get some help on our ambulance. One-hundred-50 (thousand) won't cover the whole thing. Right now, ambulances are about $250,000 to $280,000. The lead time is about two years right now. So, we want to get that next replacement ordered."
The mayor says EMS also seeks funding for two Lucas chest compression systems. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: