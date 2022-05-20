(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking to possibly spur housing in the community through the use of COVID-19 relief dollars.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says discussions continued on how the city could address citizens' concerns about needing additional housing. Bequette says the input came from residents during multiple town halls over the past two months on how to spend roughly $1.29 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds. While details are still in the works, Bequette says the city is looking into where precisely a development could be located.
"With any cost you got to go out and do some research, and Lou Leone our City Administrator has gone out and looked at possible land for development," said Bequette. "What he was looking for from us and what we wanted was to give him direction to proceed and go a little further in discussions with landowners and possible prices and things like that."
While the housing development was a common theme in the town halls, Bequette says other ideas, including ADA compliance and communication upgrades, will still need to be addressed. He adds they will then need to identify dollar amounts before making final decisions on how to spend the ARPA funds.
Bequette says the city would be somewhat limited in the type of homes constructed compared to an independent developer.
"It's hard to get developers to come in and build a higher quantity of homes, especially right now," said Bequette. "Under ARPA funds, we can do workforce housing up to now I think we're at $325,000. So, the final ticket price on anything that we would build under this program would have to be at that or below."
While saying the situation isn't ideal, Bequette says it's a necessary step to incentivize other developers to come to the area.
"A city working as a developer is not always what you'd like to do," he said, "but when you got to spur your housing, hopefully we can get it to the point where developers would look at it and say 'okay, there's enough done there that it's worth me to come in and do the actual building part."
If the council should choose to allocate ARPA funds for the project, Bequette says several steps would need to be taken, including the hiring of a firm for platting out the land into each plot with Zoning Commission approval, likely bonding for the laying of road, curb and gutter, and then coordinating with area utility companies. Per federal guidelines, the ARPA funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.