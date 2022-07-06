(Nebraska City) -- Plans for a new residential housing development took a step forward in Nebraska City Tuesday night.
By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance for the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for construction of up to 40 units designed to meet the community's housing needs. The commissioners took action following a public hearing on the proposed $460,000 purchase. Funding from the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would cover the purchase costs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project is based on input received from five town hall meetings regarding uses for the city's ARPA funding on the need for workforce housing in the community.
"We went out and started looking at the pieces of property around town, or adjacent to city limits, that we could start looking to start purchasing and platting," said Bequette, "and moving down the road to developing to interest a developer to come in and build some homes, because our inventory is really low."
Bequette says the city's major employers are pushing for additional housing.
"Our big employers here--American Meter, Honeywell and Cargill--they all said they could expand all their shifts--first, second and third--if they had more folks," he said. "And then Wayfair's owner has contacted the council, and sent us a note that he would like to do a capital investment to improve his production, which would mean more folks. His concern was bringing in more folks, and being able to have somewhere close where they could house."
The mayor adds prospective new residents are also looking for more housing in the community.
"I know when folks do come to town, they tell us they had a hard time looking," said Bequette. "There wasn't a whole lot of inventory. At one point, I think we had eight homes on the market--that's how low we were. Our housing studies--we do them every 10 years--the last two have said we do have a housing shortage. So, we're hoping that this would give a chance for folks who do want to move up to a little newer, more modern house, or a little bigger, then that would do that, and would open up whatever they're owning or living in right now. We'd kind of start the cycle and get things moving here in town with a little more inventory."
The ordinance's second reading takes place at the council's next regular meeting later this month. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: