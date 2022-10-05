(Nebraska City) -- There's a new development in a land purchase for a major housing initiative in Nebraska City.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an extension on completing the sale of 27 acres of land located near the old Grundman Airport. Back in August, the commissioners adopted an ordinance in order to acquire the property near CHI St. Mary's Hospital for a 40-unit workforce housing development project. Council members also allocated approximately $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the land purchase. But, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners opted to extend the sale's completion to November 21st because of additional land made available by the seller.
"The landowner's come back and said, well, to push our parcel further south, he was willing to sell an additional three acres at the same price, $17,000 an acre, that we'd purchase before," said Bequette. "Then, he would also at a later date donate the nine acres around that. So, that would add another 12 acres, bringing it to almost 40 acres."
As a result, Bequette says the city delayed the required land survey to include the additional acres between Oak Street and Grundman Boulevard.
"The funding for those three acres will also come from our ARPA dollars," he said, "a little over $51,000. So, we will have that all done, hopefully close on that property in November, and move forward to the next step, which would be on those 40 acres, designing the parcels and all that, to spur workforce housing in that area."
Bequette says including additional land actually makes the transaction easier.
"We would have had to work all kinds of right of ways," said Bequette, "and deal with all those kinds of things with this landowner. What this does is that now, we'll make the city parcel butt right up against the CHI St. Mary's parcel, which is where the old road going east and west there was. So, that just gives us a little more ease in planning. Without having three landowners involved, it will just be us and CHI St. Mary's."
In a related note, the council approved engineering services to survey the land recently purchased between 14 Corso and Grundman Boulevard. In other business, the commissioners approved the donation of a new scoreboard for Clemmy Holmes Field from the Baseball Association totaling more than $26,000, a grant fund application for a new toboggan slide at Steinhart Park for more than $34,000, and a request to demolish an unsafe building at 502 2nd Corso.