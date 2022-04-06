(Nebraska City) -- After two years of truncated celebrations due to a pandemic, Nebraska City is pulling out all the stops for a major celebration later this month.
Officials with Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce detailed plans for the city's annual Arbor Day celebration April 29th to May 1st at this week's city council meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says this year's celebration is important, in that it marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. He also says the past two celebrations have been marred by COVID-19-related restrictions. For example, only three events were held during the 2020 celebration. Bequette hopes residents in and around the community are ready to celebrate.
"I hope nobody's concerned," said Bequette. "We seem to have been doing well with our Arbor Day and Applejack (celebrations). So, it was nice to be able to kind of get back to normal with this one. I hope it's going to be well attended. I hope folks are ready to get out. I hope we have great weather. But, 150 years of celebrating Arbor Day is a huge milestone, and Nebraska City along with the Arbor Day Foundation are just ready to celebrate."
Bequette says he hopes attendance and vendor participation rebounds after the past two years.
"I think Arbor Day two years was definitely way off," he said. "We built some steam back in last year. It really did seem like things had gotten back a little bit back to normal last year for our Applejack (Festival). We're hoping that this Arbor Day--especially since it's our 150th--is back up there. We're hoping that we bring all of our vendors back, all of the folks that are coming in for all of the special events, that they come back in."
Commissioners also approved NCTC's requests to hang light pole banners on four city street poles around the southwest corner of Arbor Lodge, as well as a fireworks show April 29th. In addition, the council approved NCTC's request to hold another special event--the first annual Treestock event in Steinhart Park July 2nd-4th.