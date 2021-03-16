(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents are expressing concerns regarding an odor coming from a local industry.
About 10 local residents spoke at the Nebraska City City Council Monday night regarding issues with the city's Cargill plant. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the problem centers around a change in the cleaners used in the plant's biological lagoons.
"Cargill was using different cleaners," said Bequette, "and that, of course, affected their biological lagoons that they use out back of their facility. They have an anaerobic and an aerobic lagoon. They use biologicals for that. Those new cleaners and everything got in there, and it damaged their bunt count, so that increased the smell, because there wasn't enough of their system being fully functional."
Bequette read a letter from the company during Monday's meeting, indicating the company is attempting to address the issue.
"They're going to install a clarifier and a mister to try to keep the odor down," he said.
The mayor says there's little the city can do to ease the odor problem, other than bring in assistance.
"We'll be contacting the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality--NDEQ--to see if the state maybe has any assistance," said Bequette. "But, really, Cargill's got a plan. They're aware of it. They've been working on it. They've been waiting for the better weather conditions, really, to get above those freezing temperatures to raise the temperatures in those lagoons to be able to help out with those biologicals."
Cargill officials indicated they will give an update on the situation at the council's first meeting in April. In other business, the commissioners approved a budget amendment for the city's Community Development Block Grant program totaling more than $320,000, as well as a renewal of the city's lease agreement with American Recycling and Sanitation for the Nebraska City Transfer Station. The council also renewed the company's franchise agreement. The seven-year renewal entails a 3% rate increase effective September 1st. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.