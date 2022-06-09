(Nebraska City) -- Efforts to address feral cat issues in Nebraska City continue.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council heard a report on the city's cat trap neuter and return program. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the city allocated $2,500 for the program last year, and supporters are now asking for $3,000 in the city's fiscal 2023 budget. Bequette, however, says supporters were asked to return to the council to report on the program's progress prior to budget work. Based on the report, the mayor says the program is successful.
"Through the program so far, they have trapped 31 cats," said Bequette. "These are feral stray cats. They trapped them, take them to the doc, the doc looks them over to make sure they're all right. And, of course, they neuter or spay the cat, and return them to where they trapped it. It's a humane way, I think, that they can help control the stray cat population."
In other business, the council approved Arbor Day Farm's request to rezone property at 2709 Sylvan Road from R-1 residential to R-O residential office. Bequette says the rezoning entails property located across from Nebraska City's Lied Lodge targeted for use as a student housing complex.
"The owners of the property had approached Arbor Day Farm, letting them know that they were going to sell the property," he said. "They thought it would be a great addition to the Arbor Day farms, so that they could house students and interns, and international folks that they bring in to work at the farms in the summer. So, they're looking at building up that house to, like, a four-room dormitory-type facility. They also want to use the outbuilding, that barn that's on the property to be able to store equipment."
Commissioners approved the rezoning following a public hearing. Bequette says the request was approved with one stipulation.
"There was one request that it not be used as an entertainment venue," said Bequette, "like they use their apple barns for weddings, and things like that. But right now, within the use of R-O residential office, that's not allowed, and that's not one of the conditional uses, either. So, I think we're okay there."
Also Tuesday, the council approved the partial release for properties located at 101 10th Corso, 1116 South 2nd Street, 1217 South 2nd Street and 1210 South Street, the reappointments of Kathy Davenport, Jolene Block, Tyler Vock and Michael James to the city's planning and zoning commission, and the reappointment of John Wenzl to the city's tree board. Additionally, McKenna Ahrens was sworn in as the city's newest police officer. And, Mayor Bequette read a proclamation honoring Beau Lee for winning two gold medals at the Class C High School State Track Meet.