(Nebraska City) -- Projects and programs in Nebraska City continue to benefit from a major funding source.
At its first regular meeting of 2021 Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council heard a report on the city's economic development program and growth fund activities. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says more than $200,000 was allocated to seven projects in 2020.
"Last year off the formula that we use for it," said Bequette, "we contributed $247,493 off the receipts for 2020. Right now, the current fund, we have over $180,000, and a little over $500,000 went out on loans that small businesses or businesses have taken that we have approved out of this fund. A lot of that will be paid back, of course."
Funding for the program comes from a portion of the city's half-cent sales tax made possible through Nebraska's LB-840 legislation. Dan Mauk, executive director of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation, presented the report during a scheduled public hearing. However, council members were forced to continue the hearing at the next regular council meeting later this month because of a glitch in ZOOM technology. That same problem forced the commissioners to postpone another public hearing on allocating $20,000 in growth funds to the city's museums' resident admission program. Bequette says the money helps each of the museums cover expenses, and provide free admission to local residents.
"What they do is give each of those museums some money in order to pay part time help to stay open longer hours," he said. "Then, that allows our residents--and hopefully, residents bring in guests from out of town--but if you're in the 68410 zip code, you show up at the museum, and tell them you're a local resident, and we have what we call the resident pass at our local museums in town."
Bequette says no money was allocated to the museums last year because of COVID-19 related closures.
Council members handled other business Monday, including the approval of a donation of 2.4 acres of land to the sports complex project northeast of the community. Bequette says owners of the Grand Hotel Company agreed to donate the parcel after a survey indicated it was omitted from the 30 acres originally designated for the project.
"After we did a survey to go through the purchase of that land," said Bequette, "we found out there was a strip of land that wasn't parceled that wasn't really all within that parcel that we needed to address with the two owners. When we went back to the folks that own that little strip on the north edge, they were willing very graciously to donate that strip of land to the city. So, we're going to wrap that in, and re-parcel that as one parcel."
Plans call for additional soccer and baseball fields at the complex, plus a concession stand and restrooms among other amenities. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.