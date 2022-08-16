(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials grant money awarded for renovating a historic structure in the community is well spent.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council held a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant money for renovation of the venerable Veterans Memorial Building. In addition to the $425,000 in CDBG money awarded by the state two years ago, the city allocated $120,000 in matching funds. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the money addressed the building's handicap accessible issues.
"This was geared towards removing any barriers that folks with disabilities might have to accessing the building," said Bequette. "So, this is what brought in the elevator, improved the ramp, widened some doors, and things like that."
Now that accessibility-related projects are completed, as well as roof repairs and the installation of a new HVAC system, Bequette says the next step involves addressing the building's self sustainability.
"So, they're trying to get enough funds to finish and upgrade the theater capabilities--with the stage, lighting, sound, things like that," he said. "Then in the basement, they're trying to put in a commercial kitchen that they can rent out for the folks that want to do their own kind of catering, or things like that, or for hosting events down there. So, that's the last two parts they're looking at--the big chunks--and they're in the process of collecting money for that, or trying to get donations."
In other structure-related action, the commissioners approved a resolution declaring the building at 502 2nd Corso an unsafe building. The mayor says the council's decision follows a lack of cooperation from the building's owner.
"Our building inspector has been in contact with the owner," said Bequette, "trying to see if the owner was going to have a rehabilitation plan. But, there was no response. So, the next step is to move forward and say it's unsafe, and to see now if we're going to get involvement, and if there's none, being an unsafe building, we would probably need to demolish it in the future."
Council members also approved a new rate schedule for the city's EMS/rescue services. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: