(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City turns to an experienced government official as its next city administrator.
By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council appointed Perry Mader to succeed Lou Leone, who resigned late last year. Currently city administrator in Mitchell, Nebraska, Mader was selected over another finalist, William DeRoos--currently the city administrator in Schuyler. Mader was among 14 original applicants for the position. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Mader brings excellent credentials to the program.
"Perry's got a great background in city government," said Bequette. "He was a longtime parks and rec director in Scottsbluff. He had a little bit of time in South Dakota as a parks and rec director, then came back to Nebraska, and has been the city administrator out of Mitchell for the last three-plus years. We just really liked his background, his experience, and when he interviewed, we just felt he was a great fit for Nebraska City."
Bequette says Mader is excited to move to Nebraska City.
"He's really excited about moving to Nebraska City," he said. "He really dovetailed a lot of his experience as a smaller department head and as a smaller city administrator. But, with where Nebraska City's headed in the future, with a creative district, and some of the housing and things like that, he really brought experience in those areas, and a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to really move forward with it."
Mader's tenure begins April 10th. City Traffic Engineer and Construction Manager Marty Stovall has served as interim city administrator since Leone's departure. In other business, the commissioners approved a rental contract with Mader for use of the Wildhouse HIstoric House as temporary living quarters. Council members also appointed Katie Drake-Heng as city treasurer under a realignment of city hall staffing. Bequette says Drake-Heng currently serves as the city's chief bookkeeper, and is familiar with the city's budget.
"With the departure of Grayson (Path) and Lou in the last couple of years," said Bequette, "we've noticed that our continuity on our budget building, and actually developing the budget, and doing the budgeting end--not the daily financial transactions--that we kind of needed more backup in that. So, we looked at it, and Marty and Randy Dunster, our clerk/treasurer came up with the idea to make a full-time treasurer--kind of a chief financial officer for the city."
Drake-Heng will serve under Randy Dunster, who is now city clerk. And, the council appointed Troy Watkins to street foreman, succeeding Lonnie Hortsmann, who retires after 14 years with the city. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: