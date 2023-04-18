(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are raising the city's franchise fee to fund work on a new housing development in the community.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution to draft an ordinance raising the franchise fee on gas and electric utilities from 5% to 6.25%. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says proceeds from the 1.25% increase will fund phase one of the Kreifels Hills Subdivision's infrastructure development.
"We're purchasing 30-some acres," said Bequette. "And then, Kim and Clint Kreifels--whom the subdivision is named after--donated 13 more acres, and they sold us that property. They had a really good price for a residential development. So, we bought the land with ARPA money, but now we need to do some development to try and get folks in to get building developers, and all that."
Bequette says phase one covers street paving, curb and gutter installation and other amenities for the new subdivision.
"Right now, the city has 5% on our utilities fee that is for the franchise fee," said Bequette. "Most of that comes out to around $800,000. That goes to our operating budget. But, we went to our board of public works, and said we'd like to look at taking about a $2 million bond to do all the development of the subdivision, so we can get the parcels ready for building, to where each parcel is shovel ready for phase one. This won't be the whole development, but the main part that extends Morgan Drive towards the hospital."
Bequette says a public hearing and three readings are necessary before the ordinance is approved, which will happen in June at the earliest. In related action, the council approved a proposal from Geotech totaling $11,200 for the subdivision's geothermal exploration. Bequette says some of the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding will cover the geothermal work.
"Out of ARPA, we had $200,000 against the design and the engineering," said Bequette. "Part of that is do drilling, soil sampling, to make sure what we've got in that. The engineering study came to $196,000. We've got $4,000 left over, and we found $7,000 from another location."
In other business, Nebraska City's new city administrator took the oath of office. Perry Mader's first day on the job was last Monday. Formerly city attorney in Mitchell, Nebraska, Mader succeeds Lou Leone, who resigned late last year. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.