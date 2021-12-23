(Nebraska City) -- One of North America's leading motivational speakers is coming to Nebraska City early in 2022.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a request from the city's administration to apply for up to $8,500 from local foundations for the "Retro Bill Show's" appearance in the community. Retro Bill is known for his appearances in K-12 schools across the United States and Canada, speaking on the subjects of child safety, drug resistance, self-esteem and anti-bullying. He's also known for his motivational presentations in the customer service and hospitality industries. Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone is among the individuals spearheading Retro Bill's visit to the community. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Leone says he saw Retro Bill's impact on children first hand.
"I've personally had him over in one of my previous communities," said Leone. "He's very interesting, very impactful. I know in one particular show, during his performance, we had one person, or one student, that we were concerned with because of certain things going on in her family life. After the show, this person walked up to Retro Bill, and began sharing her life, and her stresses."
Leone says Retro Bill is also an international DARE safety buddy, and one of the leading speakers in Drug Abuse Resistance and Education programming.
"That's what the DARE program is designed to do," he said, "is to help students understand they have avenues in order to avoid trouble down the road."
Plans call for presentations for students at Nebraska City Public Schools and Nebraska City Lourdes, as well as a community-wide program in the evening. Leone hopes the community's foundations will contribute to the program.
"The local foundations are always trying to make an impact in the community," said Leone. "This is something that will impact the community. It will help teach kids and reinforce ideas about not being bullied, about resistance to drugs and peer pressure. I think this will have an impact for years to come."
Retro Bill's Nebraska City programs are expected in late February-early March.