(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents will notice higher utility charges on their July bill.
By unanimous vote Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amendment increasing the city's electric and gas utilities franchise fee by 1.25%. City officials proposed raising monthly utility rates to 6.25% to pay for infrastructure work for the proposed Kreifels Hills Subdivision. The council's action follows months of discussion, including a town hall meeting and three public hearings before Monday's final vote. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says residents expressed mixed emotions over the proposed fee hike.
"It's been great having the involvement of the community," said Bequette. "We had a lot of folks supporting it, and we have a lot of people against it. Unfortunately, it's not a unanimous feeling that we're headed down the right route, but the council feels we're heading down the best route right now, and got to keep momentum going on developing housing, because our housing needs since I came in office in 2015 has been one of the major issues facing Nebraska City, as long as other rural communities."
Bequette says the council felt the proposed fee hike was the best alternative to generate funding for streets, curbs and gutters and other projects associated with the 43-acre subdivision.
"We didn't want to be sitting there on land, and become, you know, landowners that we rented out for crop development, and all that--that's not the purpose for it," he said. "We're trying to maintain momentum, and the staff starting looking at ways that we can develop it, because we didn't have a developer coming forward to say they would put in infrastructure, roads and curbs, and all that. So, we said, okay, we're going to develop it as a city, and keep things moving."
Officials estimate the additional utilities charges will generate up to $155,000 for the infrastructure work. While saying he hopes construction can begin next summer, Bequette says other steps must be taken, including JEO Consulting's development of a final plat.
"We go to the final plat," said Bequette, "then, we have to do the subdivision agreement. In that, we will be drafting who can buy lots, how many lots you can buy, how soon you have to build on those lots, what must be built on those lots--all those type things, the requirements of why we're doing this, and what the regulations and rules will be initially, to start off and make sure the development is developed within the parameters."
In a related note, council members also approved the first reading of the subdivision's proposed annexation. The second and third readings are scheduled for the commissioners' second and third readings. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: