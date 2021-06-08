(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are exploring how best to use the city's share of COVID-19 relief dollars.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the city's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and signed by President Biden earlier this year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, City Administrator Lou Leone says Nebraska City will receive about $1.3 million--half of which will arrive this summer. Leone says the city has yet to decide how to use the money.
"Unfortunately, the money has a lot of restrictions of what you can and can't do with it," said Leone."So, it's going to take some thought. With that, once we receive both allotments, we have until 2024 to use the money. Otherwise, we have to turn it back in."
Leone says one of the biggest restrictions is that COVID relief funding cannot be used to pay down debt.
"So, we can't use the money to pay off bonds, or any other lease to own contracts, or loans the city has," he said. "It can't be used in that way. It has to be used towards either COVID-related item, or something that's going to benefit the city in the long run."
Leone asked the commissioners to come up with ideas for using the money.
"I just simply asked the council to start generating some ideas," said Leone, "if they have any questions to let me know, because I've been following all the webinars and study sessions regarding the restrictions. We'll probably have something more as get closer to budget time, which will be next month."
Leone says the city has until mid-2023 to plan for the money's expenditure. You can hear the full interview with Lou Leone here: