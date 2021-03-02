(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's commissioners Monday evening heard a request for raising fees charged to customers for recycling services.
Officials with American Recycling proposed to the city council a 3% across-the-board increase for residential and commercial customers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the rate hike was attached to the proposed renewal of the company's lease agreement for services at the city's north industrial site.
"That is up for renewal," said Bequette. "They've had it for seven years come this September, so we're roughly 180 days out from that. So, that's the normal refresh and re-look at the lease agreement, as well as the franchise agreement. Part of that renewal within those agreements is that they come to us for a rate adjustment. So, they're going to do a 3% across-the-board residential and commercial (increase) on their existing fee."
Bequette says it's the company's first rate increase request in two years.
"They came to us in 2019 for an increase," he said. "They haven't increased since then. They have normal cost of operations, and everything. They're looking at the regular inflationary index, I guess. They didn't come to us in 2020, so they're coming to us now for a 3% (hike), which is pretty much keeping with the Midwest index on inflation."
While the council's consensus was to support the increase, the mayor says council members took no action on the lease renewal, because of language in question.
"There's a couple of things we need to address," said Bequette, "like practices that have been in place. We allow folks to take out their tree clippings, and actual, fairly large-sized tree removal. That's not currently in the contract, or the lease. We do have yard waste in there, but that's considered more your leaves, your twigs, your grass. So, we're going to codify that."
More discussion on American Recycling's lease agreement is expected at the council's next regular meeting March 15th.
In other business, the council appointed Dave Wetrosky to the city's board of public works, approved a resolution to advertise for bids for the 16th Street improvement project, and approved a change order for the fire station renovation project. You can hear the entire interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.