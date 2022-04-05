(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are still accepting public feedback on proposed uses of federal COVID relief dollars.
Over the past month, residents have attended two town hall meetings to air suggestions on the expenditure of $1.2 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds. Nebraska City's City Council recapped developments from the last town hall meeting held late last week its regular meeting Monday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says some familiar themes emerged from last Thursday's meeting.
"The last group has said, again, that they want housing," said Bequette, "and, they're looking at putting the money towards that, which they obviously can do. We're also looking at daycare issues, broadband issues--some of those.
"We had a couple of interesting ideas from folks that came in last time, and they talked about the possibility of using some of the money to upgrade our public facilities--parks and that--to make them more ADA friendly. That was a good idea from folks who came in last time," he added.
Bequette says the city addressed ADA issues at Nuckolls Square Park in recent years.
"About five years ago, we put in the ramps so that the entire park was accessible if you were in wheelchair or walker--which made it much easier," he said. "Then last year, we expended the bathrooms, so that they were larger and ADA compliant. Nuckols Square Park is what we started on, but of course, we want to make all of our parks handicapped accessible."
One more town hall meeting takes place April 14th at 6 p.m. at the Rowe Public Safety Center. Bequette says the commissioners want more citizen input before setting a plan for ARPA uses.
"It's not a surprise to anybody," said Bequette, "I think that some of it is probably going to go towards housing, because that is, and continues to be, a huge issue in Nebraska City--as with many communities--is available housing stock. We want to be able to somehow spur development."
Bequette says other town hall meetings are possible--especially during the day or on a Saturday, when more people could attend. City officials have until 2024 to set projects for ARPA expenditures, and 2026 to spend the money. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: