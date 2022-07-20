(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials paused this week to remember a community backbone.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council remembered Erv Friesen, who died earlier this month at the age of 79. In addition to serving as Nebraska City High School principal from 1979-to-2001, Friesen was also director of the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce from 2001-to-2005, and then director of the Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center from 2006 to 2016. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette shared his memories of Friesen in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.
"When I first became mayor," said Bequette, "Erv was one of the first people that asked to meet with me, and he presented me with a list of all the past councilmen and mayors, and the history of that council. He gave me encouraging words, and told me there's a lot of folks out there to help. He felt exactly as I do--our best resource here in Nebraska City is our people."
Bequette says another role demonstrated how Friesen believed in giving back to the community.
"He served with the group on our Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund that's raised over a million dollars as an endowment to continue to give back to the community, investing in people," he said. "That goes to scholarships. It can't go to brick and mortar, but it goes to furthering along anything that helps people, and people improving themselves. That's a lasting gift that this city will enjoy the benefits from for many, many years."
Friesen was also a member of the Apple Corps Barbershop Chorus, a Nebraska City Utilities Board member, an Arbor Day Tree Planter of the Year honoree in 2016, and a member of the Optimist and Rotary clubs. He was also a CHI St. Mary’s Hospital board member, Lewis and Clark Center board member, Arbor Day Foundation member, and a First Lutheran Church council member. A keelboat welcoming visitors to the Lewis and Clark center was dedicated in Friesen's honor last month.