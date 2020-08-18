(Nebraska City) -- After two decades of planning and dreaming, Nebraska City officials are hoping to make a new athletic complex in the community a reality.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved a grant application request to the Wirth Foundation for $300,000. Funding from the grant would assist the city in purchasing land for the new complex. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city has sought additional space for its youth athletic programs for at least 20 years.
"We're barely maintaining with baseball and softball (fields)--we'd like to improve those," said Bequette. "But, what we really need to work on is our soccer fields. So, we've had people who have been working on this, and designing, and looking at pieces of property, and trying to get auctions on land. We figured the best way to go ahead is to at least line up financing, so that if we find (land). We figure we need about 30 acres. If we could find that, and lock it in, we'd be ready to go."
While no specific property has been identified for the complex, Bequette says the preference is land on the outskirts of city limits.
"We don't really have a chunk of land like this in the city limits," he said. "So, it would have to be on the edge. So, we're looking around the edge of the city. We would have to keep it close--we don't want it be far out. So, it would be somewhere close that would have easy access from the city. Then, folks coming and going from the city would have easy access to the facility, and all that."
Bequette says the city seeks at least $600,000 for the land purchase alone. The mayor says securing adequate funding for the project may take a few years.
"We had a temporary solution in our cemetery expansion," said Bequette. "What that really brought forward--as we said at the time--is that folks might be more willing to go for a long term solution in donations, rather than an interim fix. Interim would have been 50 years using our cemetery expansion. This is going to be a multi-year project. Even to get all the land, and all that, would be maybe a couple years."
He adds the city is unable to bond for the complex, as it still has eight years to pay off the bonds from Steinhart Park's aquatic center renovation. Bequette says other funding sources are being sought for the project. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.