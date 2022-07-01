(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are backing efforts to improve high school students' job skills.
Meeting in special session Thursday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved an application for a Community Development Block Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the Nebraska City School District's Jobs For America's Graduates or JAG program. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News school officials seek up to $105,000 in grant money for the program, which is designed to prepare students for the workforce.
"Right now, they've had it running for a couple of years--two school years, for the 11th and 12th grade kiddos," said Bequette. "It helps them with job skills, figuring out what they want to do job wise. They get credit for the course. It helps them with leadership with their association organizations and planned projects. It's to help those kids come out of high school with a little better footing and understanding of what they want to do. If they want to go into the workforce, they have better skills to do that."
Based on his discussions with members of the district's first two JAG classes, Bequette says the program is making a difference.
"The impact I see is that kids realize there's still maybe a possibility of going to an institution--a college or community college--after high school, but you're also still working," said Bequette. "From what I've seen from the kids that I've spoken to is it gives them a better understanding of how to prepare for, how to put in for a job, what the expectations are once you're being interviewed, so that they just get a little more job skills with that."
In addition, the mayor says the program allows students to learn about civic involvement.
"The kids that are in that are not necessarily in other types of organizations or clubs in school," said Bequette, "and it gives them another opportunity to learn."
Council members took action following a public hearing, in which Shauna Paolini, director of Nebraska's JAG program, spoke in favor of the grant. In other business, Bequette announced the commissioners are holding a public hearing at their regular meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the possible purchase of 27 acres of land at the city's old airport for a proposed housing development.