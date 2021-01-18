(Nebraska City) – Not even a blizzard could stop COVID-19 vaccinations in Nebraska City.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Nebraska City Board of Health heard an update on the progress of coronavirus vaccinations in the community. Dr. Dan Defreece, president of CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital, says vaccinations for those included under phase 1A are all but complete. Defreece says the first round of phase 1B vaccinations took place late last week.
“We did do some phase 1B vaccinations on Friday,” said Defreece. “We gave, I believe, 92 doses of Moderna to the 75-plus population – even in a blizzard. It was very well received by them, obviously, to get that vaccine.”
Defreece says the hospital is now working with state officials to secure ample amounts of vaccine for further immunizations.
“A lot of that has to do with how phase 1A completes in bigger cities,” he said, “and, of course, vaccine supplies from the federal government. So, we’ll be working with the state health department on that. I do know that they’re working on a system that will allow people to go in and ‘sign up.’ They’ll be put on a list, and they’ll be notified of those. It’s very important to note that we give the vaccines that we have, and what we’re allotted by the state.”
Defreece says the exact number of doses to be made available for future vaccinations is unknown.
“It’s probably premature to be able to say when and how much we can give until we get those final supply numbers from the state,” said Defreece. “Then, in regards to the sign-up system, I’m sure that will be very well documented. This is really reminding of Test Nebraska, the testing process. We had to work out some of the kinks. Now, that’s a pretty well-oiled machine.”
Though vaccinations are underway, health board members urge residents to continue wearing face coverings and social distancing. As one board member said, “it’s still there.”