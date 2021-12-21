(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's street and utility crews were up to the task of cleaning up from last Wednesday's derecho.
That's according to City Administrator Lou Leone, who discussed the aftermath of the storm in his community in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. Winds clocked at up to 80 mph roared through the community shortly after 4 p.m. on December 15th. Leone says street crews responded to the emergency minutes later.
"About 4:30-4:45, crews were out in the city, looking to see how much damage was done," said Leone. "I know I, myself, with Marty Stovall identified at least five roads where trees had blocked them."
Leone says Nebraska City Utilities personnel also engaged in repairing downed power lines, and restoring electricity to local residents.
"It was pretty active after 5 o'clock," he said. "I believe by about 2 in the morning, most of the homes had their power restored. So, NCU reacted very quickly. We're very happy that they've got a very good staff."
Leone described the damage as light to moderate.
"I have to say that of out of all the storms I've seen," said Leone, "it was pretty amazing to see some of the trees that were sheered at the top, that were laid across the road. We found a few trees that were pushed over. But overall, in terms of damage, I'd say it was pretty light."
He says residents can help with the continuing cleanup efforts by placing limbs and other debris in city rights-of-way along the curbs for city crews' collections. You can hear the full interview with Lou Leone here: