(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking at placing its fire and emergency personnel under one roof.
Recently, the Nebraska City City Council approved a task order with the JEO Consulting Group totaling $32,400 for renovation of the city's fire station. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the plan is to provide living quarters for the city's EMTs at the fire station.
"Our rescue (personnel) right now, when they're serving their 24-hour shifts," said Bequette, "they actually are in what we call the Rescue House. It's a home on 1st Corso that's immediately south of the fire department. And, we were looking at getting the paramedic and EMTs on call 24-7, getting them in the same structure as the fire department."
Bequette says space recently made available at the fire station/city hall would be available for the paramedics.
"So, we're looking at remodeling the living quarters of where our current full time apparatus engineers are for the fire department," said Bequette, "see if we can expand that to housing three people at the time, then using the downstairs with the configuration of the kitchen, meeting/training room, then the space that recently opened up. This fiscal year, we built a new city council chamber over at the Rowe Building, where we have the high-rise bench for the council to conduct their meetings. That opened up some square footage at our old council chambers."
Bequette says the project is just in the design phase.
"We'll use this year's money that we found from unexecuted lines that will pay for this design study," said Bequette. "If we look at moving into construction, we're putting up thumbnail costs at around $200,000. If we move into construction, that will most likely be in the next fiscal year, or even the next. But, we would be looking at after the 1st of October this year or later if we actually got to construction."
Representatives of the city's commissioners, plus fire and emergency services have discussed the proposed renovation as part of long-range planning for the fire station and city hall.