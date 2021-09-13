(Nebraska City)-- The Extreme Bull Riding finals will be taking place in Nebraska City this weekend (September 17th and 18th).
The event will take place at the Hidden Falls Cabin and RV in Nebraska City. Jamie Avey and Tony Moyer joined the KMA Morning Show last Thursday (9-9) to discuss the upcoming event.
"We'll have our regular bull riders fighting for the big prize, then the junior bull riders, which is the future of bull riding, and we also have mutton busting," Avey said. "We have Luke Mills in concert each night after the show and lots of food and shopping vendors. This year we have the McDonald's Kid Zone. We'll have lots of bounce houses, and activities for the kids to do."
This will be the fifth year the event has taken place in Nebraska City. Last year they hosted bull riding but because of COVID-19, they weren't able to host the finals. You may want to be an early bird if you make plans to attend.
"That Apple Jack Parade goes on the Saturday of the weekend of the bull riding and we get a lot of people coming from the parade," Moyer said. "So if you guys are coming out Saturday, I suggest you get there early. If it's anything like last year, we had a packed house."
You can get your tickets are online at nebraskacityextremebullriding.com.
"Gates open at five. The Kid Zone will be open at that time. The vendors will be open," Avey continued. "Come out and get your kids signed up for mutton busting, take a look around the vendors and just enjoy the show."
You can listen to the full interview with Avey and Moyer below.