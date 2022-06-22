(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City plans to use a portion of its COVID relief dollars to boost housing development in the community.
More discussion regarding expenditures associated with the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding took place at this week's Nebraska City City Council meeting. Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the city has until December, 2024 to decide how to spend $1.2 million in ARPA money, and December, 2026 to spend it. Based on input solicited at a series of public meetings over the past several months, Bequette says increased housing was identified as the biggest priority for ARPA expenditures.
"By and large, in all of our town halls that we had, folks spoke about housing," said Bequette. "There's other projects, a list of them that we think we had from last (Monday) night presented with thumbnail costs on them. But, the one we're going to move ahead with right now is the housing."
In fact, Bequette says the commissioners may hold a public hearing at their next meeting in July on a proposed land purchase for a future housing project.
"So that would be to buy some acreage to replat to, to look at it, and hopefully starting working with developers to build some homes," he said. "We're looking at the workforce rate."
Bequette says there's a particular demand for workforce housing, as more people are coming to the community for employment.
"The house, itself, right now by the rules of ARPA, has to come in at $325,000 or less," said Bequette. "So, that's what we'll be looking at, is an area to do workforce housing. That seems to be what a lot of people coming into town, or coming to jobs in town, that there wasn't availability of housing for them to look at. Hopefully, this will help with that."
The mayor expects the development to hold between 30-to-50 parcels. Bequette made his comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.