(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping to place the city's fire department and EMTs under one roof.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution amending a task order for the proposed fire station renovation project. The move allows JEO Consulting Group to provide bidding and construction services for the project. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the fire and EMT services are currently located in separate facilities.
"Currently, our paramedic and our EMTs, when they're on shift, and when there's down time and they're sleeping, we have a house that's immediately south of the fire station," said Bequette. "We wanted to move them under the same roof."
Bequette says plans call for remodeling the living quarters located on the fire station's second floor to accommodate EMT personnel.
"We're changing that into single room dorms up in that area," he said, "changing some of the kitchen and the training room area down below. Then, the old city council chamber will then become the meeting room, or the training room for the department."
Plans for the fire station's renovation were set after the city hall's council chambers were moved to the Rowe Public Safety Center across the street. Bequette says the city hopes the project's bidletting takes place around the Christmas holiday, with construction beginning as early as next spring. Once the renovation is finished, the city plans to sell the existing EMT facility on 1st Corso.