(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents are receiving a slight tax break in the new fiscal year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the city's fiscal 2023 budget. Under next fiscal year's budget, the city's overall tax rate drops from around 49 cents per hundred thousand dollars in the current fiscal year, to 48 cents per hundred thousand. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says increased property assessments in the community helped city officials lower tax rates for fiscal '23, which begins October 1 of this year.
"The previous year, we're at $387 million and change for the assessment," said Bequette. "This year, it's $404 million. So, having that go up, it's going to allow us to reduce our overall levy askings a little bit. For our bonded indebtedness, for operations and for the airport authority, the overall levy will be 47 cents. So, for a hundred thousand dollar house, it would be for next year, $480.34, whereas the year before, it would be about $499."
For the owner of a $100,000 home, the decrease amounts to $19.43 per hundred thousand dollars. Another positive factor is strong sales tax revenues over the past fiscal year.
"Our retailers in town have been doing a great job," he said. "We always don't want to be too overly optimistic when we project revenue on sales tax for next year, so we incrementally increased our projection on that. But, this year, our sales tax performed very well, and we're hoping that will continue. Of course, we're worried about people slowing down on spending, and things like that. You always have to worry about that. But, our sales tax has done really well in town--which has helped us."
Big ticket items include the purchase of one police car from the city's regular budget. Bequette says the city is also using money out of its equipment reserve fund to address other needs.
"We're going to take $70,000 of that, and putting it as a downpayment on our pumper truck for our fire department," he said. "That's just for the downpayment--$70,000--which is about 10%. Then, we're putting $150,000 against that. We're also buying some new rescue monitors and stretchers for our ambulances at $63,000--almost $64,000--a second police car for $40,000 and a pickup truck for our parks department for $40,000."
Previously, the commissioners voted to use $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new 27-acre workforce housing project. Other ARPA money will cover the new firetruck's purchase, plus new laptops for the city's first responders, new dispatch communications equipment for the fire department, a covered bus stop at one of the city's trailer parks, a $10,000 stipend for the Nebraska City Food Pantry, and premium pay for city employees affected by COVID-19. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: