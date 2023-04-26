(Nebraska City) -- The birthplace of Arbor Day is hoping the weather holds off for a memorable weekend celebration.
Nebraska City plays host to a wide variety of activities this weekend to celebrate the holiday, which officially falls on Friday and encourages individuals to plant trees. The American version of Arbor Day was started in April 1872 by Nebraska City resident J. Sterling Morton. Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's Tammy Partsch says early residents in the area realized the value that trees brought.
"This was the start of what was then known as the Great American Desert," said Partsch. "There were not a lot of trees out here. The only trees that could be found were by the river banks, and they were kind of scrubby. There were some taller Cottonwoods, but the early settlers to the area knew that if they wanted to grow this part of the country, they needed to offer some pockets of shade, protection and wind breaks. J. Sterling Morton was one of those early settlers who really promoted the idea of planting trees."
From the first event in 1872 to now, Partsch says Arbor Day has spread across the globe.
"One million trees were planted across the entire state of Nebraska on that day," said Partsch. "There are fewer 2 million people in the state today, so that's kind of interesting to think about how many people planted trees. It really took off. More states followed the year after that. Now it's celebrated in all 50 states and in many countries throughout the world."
Several events are planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the community, including ceremonial tree plantings on Friday, the annual parade Saturday and the fly-in breakfast and Best of the Midwest Bloody Mary Championships on Sunday. On a personal level, Partsch says Arbor Day in Nebraska City feels special.
"I grew up here in Nebraska City and my parents still have trees in their yard that I planted as a kid here on Arbor Day," said Partsch. "I love this holiday. It's a lot of fun to help and be one of the people who plans it now. I try to re-enact some of the traditions that I had as a kid too. As frustrating and stressful as it is sometimes in the planning, I do enjoy it once it's here."
You can view a full schedule of events for the weekend here. Partsch was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear her interviews below.