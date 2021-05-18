(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials have given their blessing to a group wanting to spruce up part of the downtown business district.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Nebraska City Commissioners approved allowing a civic group of business owners to maintain and care for bumpouts on Central Avenue from 11th Street to 5th Street. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the bumpouts contain flowers and other landscaping items.
"It's been ongoing since they revitalized the downtown and they redid Central Avenue in 2006 or so," said Bequette. "When they built the corner pieces that stick out that allow you to do horizontal parking, they put flower bumpouts there. They kind of left it just like we do with the right-of-way in the residential areas, hoping that the business owners or the property owners along the street where those are would take care of them."
Bequette says property owners have varying degrees of interest or desire to maintain the areas.
"It's been a mixed bag of success over the years," said Bequette. "Some have and some haven't. Some have an interested employee that will come in and garden and take care of them for a little while. But there's some that need a little love and attention. So, there's a group of business owners that have gotten together and dug up some funding. The contacted Grimm's Gardens that we have here in Nebraska City. Doug Grimm said that he would be willing to do the work. Those that need attention and the business owners that welcome it around it, that group is going to work on trying to keep them beautified."
For the most part, Bequette says business owners in the community do a great job of keeping the downtown area looking clean.
"Our downtown business district and the businesses in downtown for the most part do a great job of trying to keep Nebraska City looking great for the tourism and for our own folks," said Bequette. "The flower basket program has been a big success. I think we're in year eight of that. Those are out and those are looking really good right now, especially with the moisture and all that."
Earlier this month, the council approved a resolution that would allow downtown businesses to seek a waiver to place flower planters, benches and other wares on the sidewalk in front of their property. Bequette was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Tuesday. You can hear his full interview below.