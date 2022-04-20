(Nebraska City) -- What's being called an "exciting and innovative" project in Nebraska City is getting financial support from city officials.
Following a public hearing Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $200,000 from the city's growth funds to Nebraska Vegetable and Protein LLC, located at 750 South 64th Road. Awarded in the form of a loan, the allocation is in accordance with the city's economic development plan. City Administrator Lou Leone tells KMA News the startup business entails fish farming operations.
"We have a local company that is looking to do a fish farm," said Leone, "and also grow some vegetables by using some of the wastes from the farm to turn around and be used as nutrients for the vegetables.This will scale up their business quite a bit. They sell primarily right now to the Nebraska City market."
Leone says the fish farm demonstrates the growth fund's purpose.
"We have about $534,000 in funds to be able to use for growth funds," he said. "The city replenishes that by at least $280,000 a year. So, there's quite a bit of money to use for entrepreneurial ideas. So, we encourage people that have those ideas to come and check it out."
Funding for the program comes from a portion of the city's half-cent sales tax made possible through Nebraska's LB-840 legislation. Leone estimates the new business will create up to 20 jobs. Leone made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.