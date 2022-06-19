(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is considered as a site for a possible feature film.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening at 6, the Nebraska City City Council holds a public hearing on an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant, and to use $50,000 in growth funds as a grant to Hypercolor, LLC. City officials say the grant would assist the company in covering expenses related to the production of a movie filmed in Nebraska City. More information is expected at Monday's council meeting.
Also on the agenda: more discussion regarding the utilization of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Back in April, the commissioners directed city staff members to gather information on the proposed costs of options for spending $1.2 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds. Those options were suggested by residents attending a series of town hall meetings earlier this year. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone says workforce housing projects were just one of the proposed expenditures. Another request involved making Nuckolls Park handicapped accessible.
"It's got some of the pieces to make it compliant, but it doesn't have all," said Leone. "Quite frankly, it took until the second meeting for someone to mention that. So, we'll be researching making that fully compliant. We'll also be looking at updating our website, getting a new website to make it more user-friendly. There's more capabilities, including the option of changing languages, so that we can reach everybody in the community, and everybody will have access."
Leone says another suggestion involved allocating funds to the city's food pantry, which is still recovering from COVID-19's impact.
"When COVID hit, believe it or not, the food pantries were hit pretty hard," he said. "When people started losing their jobs, or just couldn't go to work, or when businesses were hit hard, some of the supplies that they needed were cleaning supplies--shampoo, soap, toilet paper, even. They were getting plenty of food supplies--or at least enough food supplies--but it was the cleaning supplies they needed. So, we're looking at potentially setting some funds aside, and make those purchases should the supplies run low."
Council members will also consider additional speed limit signs westbound from 11th Street to the railroad tracks on 11th Corso, and enforcement of the 25 mph speed limit.