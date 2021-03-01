(Nebraska City) – Southeast Nebraska public health officials are keeping a sharp eye on possible COVID-19 variants entering the area.
Grant Brueggeman is executive director of the Southeast District Health Department. Speaking at Monday afternoon’s Nebraska City Board of Health meeting, Brueggeman says cases of the UK and California coronavirus variants have been confirmed in other parts of the state – including Douglas County. However, he says the variants have not been reported in southeast Nebraska.
“I know we’re keeping an eye on it,” said Brueggeman. “We’re trying to push some specimens up to the Nebraska public health lab, as they meet the criteria for the genomic sequencing. But, there’s nothing in our area locally. I wouldn’t be surprised if it is circulating somewhere, but it hasn’t been detected yet.”
In the meantime, vaccination efforts in the region continue. Bruegeman says roughly 20.8% of residents in the five-county region have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 10.6% receiving the entire series.
“For the 65-and-older population,” he said, “54% have received the first dose, and 20.6% have received the entire series across the district. Most of the counties are about the same percentage, plus or minus. So, it’s fairly evenly distributed across the board. So, we’re kind of working in parallel.”
Dr. Dan DeFreece is president of CHI St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City. DeFreece says it’s not a surprise that COVID variants are popping up, as viruses mutate all the time.
“The question is, what does that do clinically?” asked DeFreece. “And, what does that do to the rate of illness, to the intensity of the illness? Honestly, we really don’t know. There’s some back and forth on whether it’s more contagious, or less contagious, or creates an increased illness burden, or less of an illness burden. I think a lot of it just depends on the variants that are out there.”
Likewise, DeFreece says it’s unknown whether the current medical treatments or vaccines are effective on the new variants.
“There’s good consensus that the vaccines prevent serious illness, as far as hospitalizations or death,” he said. “But, we’re not sure exactly how the vaccines prevent the risk of getting the illness. There’ll be more coming out on that over the next few weeks. But as of now, what we’re seeing is the vaccines do seem to be covering the variants.”
DeFreece says the hospital continues to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on vaccinations. He says the hospital awaits word on whether the area will receive doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine – one that requires only one shot.